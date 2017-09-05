This is Karoo A new generation of cycling computer
Designed by cyclists and built on Android, Karoo brings the finest maps, training tools and social features to the bike.
All you need
Create and explore new routes, build and follow training plans and share the ride with friends all from a single, easy-to-use device.
With its generous, efficient screen and integrated cellular connectivity, Karoo lets you keep your phone in your pocket and your laptop at work.CONNECTIVITY & SENSORS
"It even feels faster than my iPhone"
"A Garmin Killer? Hammerhead takes aim with Karoo"
"Numerous features that set it apart from the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt and even Garmin's top end computers"
The route is set
Maps are meant for exploring. Ours especially. Available offline and constantly updated with rich, cycling-specific data, our mapping layers have filters for road, dirt, gradient and more. We’ve also made it easy to improvise on the fly, with on-device route creation and turn-by-turn navigation.MORE ABOUT OUR MAPS
A new paradigm
A smooth operating system designed for the bike and loaded with class leading apps. Regular updates and new features.
Visualize data from Bluetooth and ANT+ sensors simultaneously in beautiful customizable screens.
Analyze metrics, understand efforts and improve performance with training insights.
Presents new possibilities
Easily build, discover, and modify routes. Offline navigation and rerouting ensure you never get lost.
On-board 3G cellular and WiFi connectivity enables automated sync, streaming, live-sharing, and other real-time features.
Seamless integration with Strava and other apps lets you post efforts, share routes, find friends and more all wirelessly from Karoo.
Connectivity, Sensors & Maps
Karoo is an entirely standalone system that gives you all the tools in one place. You can adjust all your settings, profiles and ride plans on your Karoo.
Use your home WiFi to sync your routes, activities, training programs and group ride information. With intelligent map layer syncing you can even build routes or make ride changes while offline and on the road.FULL TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Universal sensor compatibility allows Karoo to connect to any number of Bluetooth® and ANT+™ sensors simultaneously.
Common sensors include SRAM Red eTAP, Shimano Di2, Garmin Varia, and SRM Power Meters to monitor heart rate, speed, cadence, and power meter.VISIT OUR SUPPORT PAGE
Karoo features an offline, global basemap, updated monthly as well as on-device route making and navigation via waypoints or location searching. Unmapped roads can be followed by GPX files and compass mode.
You can import, create and manage routes on the Hammerhead website: GPX files, Strava, MapmyRide, Ride with GPS, OutdoorActive, Trailforks, GPSTracks.nl, MTBProject, Bikemap.net, and Gpsies.
Tech Specs
Light transits through each pixel and reflects back, delivering superior daylight visibility and reduced power consumption compared to phone screens
Optimizes backlighting for all conditions, further reducing power consumption
Military-grade tough and custom matte finished for reduced glare
Smart power management and high performance battery gives between 10-15 hour runtime depending on connected sensors and settings
Sealed to the IP67 standard, Karoo can withstand being submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes
Tactile, snappy and offset to allow a single gloved hand to easily control Karoo in any conditions
With a 5 degree tilt for visibility and beautifully clean lines
Standard quarter turn interface works with any Garmin-type mount. Ships with a BarFly 4 Max to position Karoo in-line with your stem
Built to last with a lightweight alloy skeleton and high-impact resistant polycarbonate shell, sealed with 8 screws
Trojan Point, CA OO / 37.9063 N, -122.6147
