This is Karoo A new generation of cycling computer

Designed by cyclists and built on Android, Karoo brings the finest maps, training tools and social features to the bike.

All you need

Create and explore new routes, build and follow training plans and share the ride with friends all from a single, easy-to-use device.

With its generous, efficient screen and integrated cellular connectivity, Karoo lets you keep your phone in your pocket and your laptop at work.

CONNECTIVITY & SENSORS

The route is set

Maps are meant for exploring. Ours especially. Available offline and constantly updated with rich, cycling-specific data, our mapping layers have filters for road, dirt, gradient and more. We’ve also made it easy to improvise on the fly, with on-device route creation and turn-by-turn navigation.

Luchon, FR
OO / 42.7890 N, 0.5929 E

A new paradigm

Karoo OS

A smooth operating system designed for the bike and loaded with class leading apps. Regular updates and new features.

All the data you need

Visualize data from Bluetooth and ANT+ sensors simultaneously in beautiful customizable screens.

Set goals and achieve them

Analyze metrics, understand efforts and improve performance with training insights.

Presents new possibilities

Navigate and explore

Easily build, discover, and modify routes. Offline navigation and rerouting ensure you never get lost.

Unprecedented connectivity

On-board 3G cellular and WiFi connectivity enables automated sync, streaming, live-sharing, and other real-time features.

Share the ride

Seamless integration with Strava and other apps lets you post efforts, share routes, find friends and more all wirelessly from Karoo.


Connectivity, Sensors & Maps


NO PHONE REQUIRED

Karoo is an entirely standalone system that gives you all the tools in one place. You can adjust all your settings, profiles and ride plans on your Karoo.

Use your home WiFi to sync your routes, activities, training programs and group ride information. With intelligent map layer syncing you can even build routes or make ride changes while offline and on the road.

UNIVERSAL SENSOR COMPATIBILITY

Universal sensor compatibility allows Karoo to connect to any number of Bluetooth® and ANT+™ sensors simultaneously.

Common sensors include SRAM Red eTAP, Shimano Di2, Garmin Varia, and SRM Power Meters to monitor heart rate, speed, cadence, and power meter.

MAPS & ROUTES

Karoo features an offline, global basemap, updated monthly as well as on-device route making and navigation via waypoints or location searching. Unmapped roads can be followed by GPX files and compass mode.

You can import, create and manage routes on the Hammerhead website: GPX files, Strava, MapmyRide, Ride with GPS, OutdoorActive, Trailforks, GPSTracks.nl, MTBProject, Bikemap.net, and Gpsies.

Tech Specs

1. Beautiful transflective display

Light transits through each pixel and reflects back, delivering superior daylight visibility and reduced power consumption compared to phone screens

2. Light sensor

Optimizes backlighting for all conditions, further reducing power consumption

3. Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Military-grade tough and custom matte finished for reduced glare

4. Battery

Smart power management and high performance battery gives between 10-15 hour runtime depending on connected sensors and settings

5. Weatherproofing

Sealed to the IP67 standard, Karoo can withstand being submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes

6. Buttons for wet weather

Tactile, snappy and offset to allow a single gloved hand to easily control Karoo in any conditions

7. Airfoil inspired

With a 5 degree tilt for visibility and beautifully clean lines

8. Standard mount

Standard quarter turn interface works with any Garmin-type mount. Ships with a BarFly 4 Max to position Karoo in-line with your stem

9. Solid construction

Built to last with a lightweight alloy skeleton and high-impact resistant polycarbonate shell, sealed with 8 screws

General

Operating Systems

Karoo OS (built on Android 6.0)

Software Updates

Regular, over-the-air

Physical Dimensions

98 x 72 x 28 mm (3.8” x 2.8” x 1.1”)

Weight

184 g(6.49 oz) (final weight TBD, we are shaving grams where possible)

Water Rating

IP67

Housing

Metal-injection molded skeleton with high-impact resistance polycarbonate. All-weather paint finish. Sealed with 8 screws.

Battery

Up to 15 hours of runtime, or 10 hours with 3G cellular/WiFi turned on and screen at full brightness. 3000mAh Lithium-Polymer cell charges in 3 hours or less.

Mounting

Standard quarter-turn mount interface works with all current aftermarket brackets

Touchscreen

Capacitive with multi-touch, pinch-zoom, and water droplet rejection

Buttons

Five endurance and weather rated buttons with an affirmative mechanical click, ergonomically placed for one hand operation. Designed to navigate all menus and in-ride features should the screen get too mucky.

Cover glass

1.1 mm Corning Gorilla Glass

Display Technology

High resolution, non-reflective, military-grade screen for maximum visibility in sunlight. The screen was chosen for maximum brightness and minimum power use

Display Size

3.5" diagonal (2.10” x 2.80” or 53.28 x 71.04 mm)

Display Resolution

640 x 480 - 229 Pixels per inch

Backlight

Auto-adjusts to ambient light conditions.

Ports

Waterproof USB Micro B port and Micro SIM card slot for cellular connectivity

Custom Applications

Karoo comes standard with a suite of Android-based apps. 3rd-party app store coming 2018

Recording interval

1-second or optimized

Maps and Navigation

Basemap

Offline, global basemap, updated monthly

Routing

On-device route making and navigation via waypoints or location searching. Unmapped roads can be followed by GPX files and compass mode.

Route Types

Filter via road type and material, customized layers for cycling data

Re-routing

Reroute or change your route while in-ride

Route sharing

Share any route wirelessly from your Karoo. Shared routes can be edited by other Karoo users

Route Import

Import, create and manage routes on the Hammerhead website: GPX files, Strava, MapmyRide, Ride with GPS, OutdoorActive, Trailforks, GPSTracks.nl, MTBProject, Bikemap.net, Gpsies

Route syncing

Automatically sync new routes and rides from Strava, any activity can be made a route.

Map Cache

Cache any region on Karoo, offline map tiles and routing are auto-cached for your planned ride

Fast GPS Lock

Satellite time and location lock in under 5 seconds.

Processing and Connectivity

GNSS

GPS, GLONASS and Cellular Triangulation, -163dBm sensitivity

WiFi

2.4 GHz - 802.11 b/g/n

Cellular Connectivity

3G - WCDMA, 850/900/1900/2100 MHz

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Smart (4.0+) with audio streaming (A2DP) Including other Bluetooth profiles for later apps and voice control (HSP - headset profile, HFP - hands free profile)

Processing

Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 MPCore - 1.3 GHz, optimized for longer operational life

RAM

2 GB DDR3

Storage

16 GB (more than sufficient to store our entire world map, a full suite of apps, and all of your data). Want to pre-load every stage of the Tour Divide? Karoo has you covered..

Sensors:

Altimeter

Barometric, accurate to 0.012m , GPS calibrated

Accelerometer

3-Axis

Compass

3-Axis Magnetometer

Light

Ambient light sensor for backlight dimming

Temperature

Internal sensor

External Sensors and Devices

ANT+ / Bluetooth 4.0

Capable of logging any number of Bluetooth 4.0 and 4x ANT+ devices simultaneously. Heart rate, Speed, Cadence, Power Meter, Shifting*, Trainer control**, Muscle oxygen***, Other (Future Releases)

Software

Data display

Customizable profiles allow you to select what data is displayed while riding

Workouts

Build custom workout profiles with alerts and specific heart rate, power or pace goals, link them to routes, and share them with friends.

Intervals

Easily build interval workouts or choose from presets designed by coaches

Strava segments

See strava segments while route-planning. Add segments to your route and race them with real-time feedback.

Auto Start / Stop

Yes

Future Software

Paradigm

Hammerhead has built Karoo on the most flexible software stack possible. This allows any developer to bring value to our platform. Our goal is to be nimble with software releases and build services that cyclists want. Our customers will be a part of making this paradigm a reality, below are some of the ideas that we are currently designing

Live-tracking

Live location and sensor data can be shared to anyone through a URL.

Group Tracking

Share location, meetup times and courses to friends on your ride.

Weather Display

Get a weather forecast pre-ride, wind data on the route and a head’s up for rain. Post-ride wind, power and speed data is correlated to give you a better understanding of your training session.

Training Calendar

A whole new standard for training planning, workouts are preloaded on your bike, if you miss one the plan adjusts. Integrate your indoor and outdoor training data.

Ride leader tools

Visualize the heart-rate and power output of everyone in your ride group. Get instant feedback on the relative strain of your team.

Training groups

Find ride groups and training friends in your city, match with cyclists at your level and make group rides easier.

Live training interface

Coaches who tailor your training plan and give you live feedback.

Music Storage and Playback

Hammerhead will incorporate 3rd party music apps like Spotify to enable some music capability.

* Shifting will be controlled via training features at a later stage.

** Trainer control will be a part of our future training systems.

*** Hammerhead is excited about the science around the training insight from Muscle Oxygen and we are working to integrate this technology into our training systems.

  • Trojan Point, CA OO / 37.9063 N, -122.6147
