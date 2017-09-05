General

Operating Systems Karoo OS (built on Android 6.0)

Software Updates Regular, over-the-air

Physical Dimensions 98 x 72 x 28 mm (3.8” x 2.8” x 1.1”)

Weight 184 g(6.49 oz) (final weight TBD, we are shaving grams where possible)

Water Rating IP67

Housing Metal-injection molded skeleton with high-impact resistance polycarbonate. All-weather paint finish. Sealed with 8 screws.

Battery Up to 15 hours of runtime, or 10 hours with 3G cellular/WiFi turned on and screen at full brightness. 3000mAh Lithium-Polymer cell charges in 3 hours or less.

Mounting Standard quarter-turn mount interface works with all current aftermarket brackets

Touchscreen Capacitive with multi-touch, pinch-zoom, and water droplet rejection

Buttons Five endurance and weather rated buttons with an affirmative mechanical click, ergonomically placed for one hand operation. Designed to navigate all menus and in-ride features should the screen get too mucky.

Cover glass 1.1 mm Corning Gorilla Glass

Display Technology High resolution, non-reflective, military-grade screen for maximum visibility in sunlight. The screen was chosen for maximum brightness and minimum power use

Display Size 3.5" diagonal (2.10” x 2.80” or 53.28 x 71.04 mm)

Display Resolution 640 x 480 - 229 Pixels per inch

Backlight Auto-adjusts to ambient light conditions.

Ports Waterproof USB Micro B port and Micro SIM card slot for cellular connectivity

Custom Applications Karoo comes standard with a suite of Android-based apps. 3rd-party app store coming 2018

Recording interval 1-second or optimized

Maps and Navigation

Basemap Offline, global basemap, updated monthly

Routing On-device route making and navigation via waypoints or location searching. Unmapped roads can be followed by GPX files and compass mode.

Route Types Filter via road type and material, customized layers for cycling data

Re-routing Reroute or change your route while in-ride

Route sharing Share any route wirelessly from your Karoo. Shared routes can be edited by other Karoo users

Route Import Import, create and manage routes on the Hammerhead website: GPX files, Strava, MapmyRide, Ride with GPS, OutdoorActive, Trailforks, GPSTracks.nl, MTBProject, Bikemap.net, Gpsies

Route syncing Automatically sync new routes and rides from Strava, any activity can be made a route.

Map Cache Cache any region on Karoo, offline map tiles and routing are auto-cached for your planned ride

Fast GPS Lock Satellite time and location lock in under 5 seconds.

Processing and Connectivity

GNSS GPS, GLONASS and Cellular Triangulation, -163dBm sensitivity

WiFi 2.4 GHz - 802.11 b/g/n

Cellular Connectivity 3G - WCDMA, 850/900/1900/2100 MHz

Bluetooth Bluetooth Smart (4.0+) with audio streaming (A2DP) Including other Bluetooth profiles for later apps and voice control (HSP - headset profile, HFP - hands free profile)

Processing Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 MPCore - 1.3 GHz, optimized for longer operational life

RAM 2 GB DDR3

Storage 16 GB (more than sufficient to store our entire world map, a full suite of apps, and all of your data). Want to pre-load every stage of the Tour Divide? Karoo has you covered..

Sensors:

Altimeter Barometric, accurate to 0.012m , GPS calibrated

Accelerometer 3-Axis

Compass 3-Axis Magnetometer

Light Ambient light sensor for backlight dimming

Temperature Internal sensor

External Sensors and Devices

ANT+ / Bluetooth 4.0 Capable of logging any number of Bluetooth 4.0 and 4x ANT+ devices simultaneously. Heart rate, Speed, Cadence, Power Meter, Shifting*, Trainer control**, Muscle oxygen***, Other (Future Releases)

Software

Data display Customizable profiles allow you to select what data is displayed while riding

Workouts Build custom workout profiles with alerts and specific heart rate, power or pace goals, link them to routes, and share them with friends.

Intervals Easily build interval workouts or choose from presets designed by coaches

Strava segments See strava segments while route-planning. Add segments to your route and race them with real-time feedback.

Auto Start / Stop Yes

Future Software

Paradigm Hammerhead has built Karoo on the most flexible software stack possible. This allows any developer to bring value to our platform. Our goal is to be nimble with software releases and build services that cyclists want. Our customers will be a part of making this paradigm a reality, below are some of the ideas that we are currently designing

Live-tracking Live location and sensor data can be shared to anyone through a URL.

Group Tracking Share location, meetup times and courses to friends on your ride.

Weather Display Get a weather forecast pre-ride, wind data on the route and a head’s up for rain. Post-ride wind, power and speed data is correlated to give you a better understanding of your training session.

Training Calendar A whole new standard for training planning, workouts are preloaded on your bike, if you miss one the plan adjusts. Integrate your indoor and outdoor training data.

Ride leader tools Visualize the heart-rate and power output of everyone in your ride group. Get instant feedback on the relative strain of your team.

Training groups Find ride groups and training friends in your city, match with cyclists at your level and make group rides easier.

Live training interface Coaches who tailor your training plan and give you live feedback.

Music Storage and Playback Hammerhead will incorporate 3rd party music apps like Spotify to enable some music capability.

* Shifting will be controlled via training features at a later stage.

** Trainer control will be a part of our future training systems.